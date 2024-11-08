Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,237.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.