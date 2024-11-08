Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBGI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.