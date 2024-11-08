Bensler LLC Acquires Shares of 376,759 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 376,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bensler LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.84 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

