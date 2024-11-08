Bensler LLC Buys Shares of 19,248 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $393.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

