Bensler LLC Has $871,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bensler LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

