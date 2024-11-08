Bensler LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bensler LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 585,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $295.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $214.06 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

