Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,045 ($13.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WISE stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 821 ($10.69). 10,907,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,880. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 558 ($7.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.50 ($12.98). The firm has a market cap of £8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,414.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 682.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 726.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,010.91). Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

