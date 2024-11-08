Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.67 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Berry Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of Berry stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 2,048,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,285. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.
Berry Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Berry
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Berry
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.