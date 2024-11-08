BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 16,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 91,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

BeyondSpring Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BeyondSpring stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

