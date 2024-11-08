Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,148.89 ($54.01) and traded as low as GBX 3,625 ($47.19). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,735 ($48.62), with a volume of 12,942 shares.

Bioventix Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,817.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,148.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,693.25%.

Insider Activity at Bioventix

About Bioventix

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,330 ($43.35) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($13,004.43). 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

