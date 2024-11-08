Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 60,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 294,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Bit Origin Stock Up 8.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

