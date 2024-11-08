Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Releases Earnings Results

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Shares of BDTX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 327,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Raymond James began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

