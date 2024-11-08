BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $10.97. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 74,087 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 520,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 89,537 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 41.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.