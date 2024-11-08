Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $168,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.38 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.