Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stake Raised by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $14.98. 1,750,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,775. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

