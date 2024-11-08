Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 2,528,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

