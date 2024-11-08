BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APO. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $166.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

