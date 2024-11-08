BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:SHLE traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.80. 12,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.27. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.45.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Source Energy Services
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.