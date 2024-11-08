BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Source Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:SHLE traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.80. 12,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.27. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.45.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

