Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
NYSE:BORR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 5,418,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.61.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
