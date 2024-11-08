Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

NYSE:BORR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 5,418,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.