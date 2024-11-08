Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 8.7 %
Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 633,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,553. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -16.00%.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
