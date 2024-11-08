Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 8.7 %

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 633,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,553. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 126.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 114,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

