Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Bridge Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.05 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

