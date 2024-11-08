BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 17161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BV. Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

