Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,596. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $115.91.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
