Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.80 EPS.
Brink’s Stock Performance
Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $99.29. 255,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.44.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
