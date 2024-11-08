Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.80 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $99.29. 255,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

