Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY25 guidance to $8.35-8.66 EPS.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,669. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $175.21 and a twelve month high of $226.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day moving average of $206.69.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,713 shares of company stock worth $27,967,456 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

