Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

