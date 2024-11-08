Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) PT at $115.40

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,463,777.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,669.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,148 shares of company stock worth $6,143,836 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $1,643,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

