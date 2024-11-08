Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Issues Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $784.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 5,747,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

