Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.12% and a net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,823,000 after buying an additional 1,066,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after buying an additional 2,205,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,153,000 after buying an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,400,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after buying an additional 2,788,611 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

