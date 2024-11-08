Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,140. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $508.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,129.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,129.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $447,531.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,416.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,734 shares of company stock worth $4,510,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.