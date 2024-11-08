Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 1260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 price target on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.48 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

(Get Free Report)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.