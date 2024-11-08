Burt Wealth Advisors Has $337,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,749,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. 743,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

