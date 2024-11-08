Burt Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 7.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.36% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $28,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 362,121 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,125. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

