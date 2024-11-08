Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 14,998,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,625,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Down 20.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

