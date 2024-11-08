C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.16. 7,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a market cap of C$50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.06.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

