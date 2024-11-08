Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$22.87. Approximately 20,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.
Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.87. The company has a market cap of C$263.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.
About Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO)
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.