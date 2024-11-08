Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 694 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Gold by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,991,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,882. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 42.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

