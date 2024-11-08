Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 1,245 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 109.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.02. 38,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.