Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 8,174 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 14,240,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,391,438. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $153.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

