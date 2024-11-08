Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 12,094 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,029 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after buying an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after buying an additional 1,019,861 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 58,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,807. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

