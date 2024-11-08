Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 4,990 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,370 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after buying an additional 1,484,995 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 830,797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,575. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

