Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.95 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 63.71 ($0.83). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.81), with a volume of 2,561 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,330.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.95.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

