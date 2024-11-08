Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 508296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.
Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is First Solar’s Earnings Drop a Golden Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.