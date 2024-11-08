Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 508296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

