Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at UBS Group

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

CARS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.42. 248,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 62.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 487,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

