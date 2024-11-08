Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.92.

Cascades Stock Performance

TSE:CAS traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,588. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

