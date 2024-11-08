Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,880. Catalent has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

