Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 263,099 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 287,300 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

