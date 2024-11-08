Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director Daniel M. Dickinson Sells 1,300 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $408.21 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.82 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.50.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.