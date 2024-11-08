Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director Daniel M. Dickinson Sells 1,300 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Caterpillar stock opened at $408.21 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.82 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.50.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.19.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
