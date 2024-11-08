Catherine A. Gridley Sells 5,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 720,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

