Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.800-15.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.5 billion-$320.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 billion. Cencora also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.80-15.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Cencora stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,620. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.76. Cencora has a 12-month low of $191.11 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.13. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $79.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

